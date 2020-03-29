Surry County Most Wanted

Hollinger

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Michelle Leigh Stickler, 38, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for four counts felony obtain property by false pretense and two counts felony financial card theft;

• Cory Matthew Meredith, 27, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for use/possess drug paraphernalia;

• Shannon Lynn Lovette, 46, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony sell heroin and two counts felony conspire to sell and deliver heroin;

• Marshall Nelson Sheets, 56, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for worthless check;

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

***

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Ivy Rayne Hollinger, 26, a white female wanted on a charge of felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

• Roderic Sterling Mayes, 48, a white male wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support.

• Rachel Mae Branch, 35, a white female, wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support.

• Brent Douglas Marshall, 38, a white male, wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.