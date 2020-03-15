Surry County Most Wanted

Collins

Collins - Johnson - Stanley - Goad - - Galyean - -

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Bradley Shane Collins, age 28, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony obtain property false pretense, felony sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, and two counts felony possess methamphetamine.

• Michael James Johnson, 38, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony common law robbery.

• William Kelly Wood, 41, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony interfere electronic monitoring device.

• Frances Arretta Pruitt, 56, a white female who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for possess schedule IV controlled substance, possess marijuana paraphernalia, use/possess drug paraphernalia and drive while license revoked.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Timmy Wayne Galyean, 37, a white male, wanted on charges of failure to pay child support.

• Matthew Allen Acord, 38, a white male, wanted on charges of felony obtain property by false pretense.

• Daniel Lee Stanley, 25, a white male wanted on charges of failure to pay child support.

• Jsason Lee Goad, 38, a white male, wanted on charges of failure to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.