Surry County Most Wanted

Ritchie

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Harold Eugene Ritchie, 25, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for larceny;

• Shanda Kay Robinson, 39, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for larceny;

• Christopher David Cook, 56, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for assault on a female and second degree trespass;

• Brian Stanley Shrewsbury, 23, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony common law robbery, felony breaking and entering, two counts felony larceny and larceny by employee.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Augustin Ocampo Ayala, 27, a Hispanic male wanted on charges of felony trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, two counts of felony maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance and two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Katherine Josie Burgess, 34, a white female wanted on charges of felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony probation violation, misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and a failure to appear charge;

• Aaron Kyle Thomas Cutchens, 35, a white male wanted on charges felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony possession of stolen goods and felony larceny of a motor vehicle;

• H H King, 39, white male wanted on charges of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony possession of stolen goods, felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, felony larceny of motor vehicle and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.