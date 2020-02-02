Surry County Most Wanted

Upchurch

Upchurch - Vestal - Hawks - King - -

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Timothy David Upchurch, 44, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony possess with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule IV controlled substance, possess schedule II controlled substance, two counts possess schedule VI controlled substance, possess schedule III controlled substance and three counts use/possess drug paraphernalia;

• James Edward Vestal, 56, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for larceny;

• Woodrow Stanbury Williams, 53, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony possess methamphetamine and use/possess drug paraphernalia;

• David Michael Glasson, 27, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for consume alcohol less than age 19.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

***

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• H H King, 39, a white male wanted on charges of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony possession of stolen goods, felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, felony larceny of motor vehicle and misdemeanor injury to personal property;

• Wayne Odaniel Ricks, 61, a black male wanted on a charge of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Corey Jacob Hawks, 33, a white male wanted on a charge of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Christopher Allen Roberts, 23, a white male wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.