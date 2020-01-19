Surry County Most Wanted

Rodriguez

Rodriguez - Collins - Harris - Mosley - -

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Joseph Dean Harris, age 53, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts assault on a government official.

• Christopher Wayne Mosley, 47, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for secreting lien property.

• William Shane East, 35, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for larceny.

• Chelsea Marie Azbell, 23, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possess schedule II controlled substance and use/possess drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

*****

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Onorio “Junior” Galarza Rodriguez, 34, a Hispanic male wanted on three counts of failure to pay child support.

• Tiffany Kellam Sparks, 38, a white female wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support.

• Rachel Mae Branch, 35, a white female wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support.

• Richard Landon Collins, 39, a white male wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.