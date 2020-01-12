Surry County Most Wanted

Lineback

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• James Henry Lineback III, 28, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony larceny, felony larceny after breaking and entering, and assault;

• Santana Marie Dishman, 31, a white female wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for two counts felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Johan Andrew Gutierrez, 48, a Hispanic male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for larceny and reckless driving;

• Thomas Hasley Shockley, 43, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and driving while impaired.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Troy Daniel Anthony, 44, a white male wanted on three counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense;

• Corey Jacob Hawks, 33, a white male wanted on charges of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia;

• Geoffrey Lee Duncan, 37, a black male wanted on charges of felony fleeing to elude arrest with a vehicle, misdemeanor driving while license revoked, driving left of center, reckless driving to endanger, and exceeding the posted speed;

• Jason Richard Lawson, 32, a white male wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.