Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Meghan Nicole Elias, 31, a white female, wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault, possession of stolen goods, and driving while license revoked.

• Amanda Riffe Byerly, 40, a white female, wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony obtaining property by false pretense.

• Stephanie Ann Sifuentes, 44, a white female, wanted on probation violations who is on probation for driving while impaired.

• Cody Allen Holder, 30, a white male, wanted on probation violations who is on probation for hit and run and driving while license revoked.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact the probation office at 719-2705, Mount Airy Police Department at 336-786-3535 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.