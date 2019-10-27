Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Ellen Celeste Haynes, 34, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony larceny from merchant, exchange stolen property.

• Michael Paul Monday, 37, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts larceny, resisting public officer, possess schedule III controlled substance and use/possess drug paraphernalia;

• Derrick Raynardo SImmons Jr., 30, a black male wanted on probation violation who is on probation for felony possess methamphetamine, resisting public officer, use/possess drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked.

• Roderic Sterling Mayes, 47, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for driving while impaired level 1.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact the Mount Airy Police Department at 336-786-3535 or probation at 336-429-2705.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Zackary Michael Bledsoe, 32 a white male wanted on charges of felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering.

• Iesha Latraya Elizabeth Nunn, 25, a black female, wanted on charges of felony possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Richard Kandon Collins, 39, a white male wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support.

• Matthew Lynn Haynes, 34, a white male wanted on two counts of failure to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.

