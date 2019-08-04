Most Wanted

Evans - White - Mayes - Westmoreland - - Sechrist - - Hayes - -

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Randy Lee White, 39, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant and probation violations who is on supervision for felony possess methamphetamine, felony possess stolen goods, felony interfere electronic monitoring device, resist officer and possess marijuana;

• Stephanie Elaine Evans, 47, a white female wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony exploit disabled/elderly and felony larceny of motor vehicle;

• David Lee Reynolds, 56, a black male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for resist officer, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, use/possess drug paraphernalia and drive while license revoked;

• Charles Bennett Collins, 54, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for driving while impaired and license revoked.

Anyone with information on any probation absconders, please contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 719-2705.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact the Mount Airy Police Department at 336-786-3535 or probation at 336-429-2705.

***

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Adam Kane Westmoreland, 26, a white male, wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support;

• Eric Dale Sechrist, 36, a white male, wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support;

• Roderic Sterling Mayes, 48, a white male wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support;

• Matthew Lynn Haynes, 34, a white male, wanted on a charge of two counts of failure to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.