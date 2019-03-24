Most Wanted

Lowe - Potts - Hawks - Marsh - - Garcia - - Lovette - -

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Jonas Garcia, age 23, a Hispanic male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possess schedule II controlled substance, use/possess drug paraphernalia, breaking and entering and trespassing;

• Shannon Lynn Lovette, 45, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony sell heroin and two counts felony conspire to sell and deliver heroin;

• Eric Wayne Harris, 40, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for use/possess drug paraphernalia;

• Philgene Montgomery Jr., 46, a white male who is wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts possess schedule II controlled substance, possess schedule IV controlled substance and driving while license revoked.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact the Mount Airy Police Department at 336-786-3535 or probation at 336-429-2705.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Kenneth Leon Hawks, a white male, 56 years of age, who is wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support;

• Anthony Shane Lowe, a white male, 32, who is wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support;

• Johnathan Edward Matthews, a white male, 34, who is wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support;

• Travis Lee Marsh, a white male, 42, wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support;

• Brandon Jefferson Potts, a white male, 32, wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.