Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Timothy Blake Thorne, age 23, a white male who is wanted on probation violations and who is on probation for two counts felony breaking and entering motor vehicles and felony possess stolen motor vehicle;

• Damyen Mitchell Linville, 26, a white male wanted on probation violations, who is on probation for carry concealed weapon and use/possess drug paraphernalia;

• Annette Louise Jenkins Shockley, 48, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possess methamphetamine, possess schedule II controlled substance and use/possess drug paraphernalia;

• James David Hall, 39, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possess heroin, use/possess drug paraphernalia and drive while license revoked.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact the Mount Airy Police Department at 336-786-3535 or probation at 336-429-2705.