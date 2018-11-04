Most Wanted

Haynes - Nester - Smith -

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Jackie Randall Dawson Jr., age 28, a white male who is wanted on probation violations and who is on probation for felony possess methamphetamine and resist officer;

• Colter Dylan Hawks, 27, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for use/possess drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked;

• Mandy Nester, 36, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possess schedule II controlled substance and use/possess drug paraphernalia;

• Kevin Michael Haynes, 40, a white male who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for assault on a female.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact the Mount Airy Police Department at 336-786-3535 or probation at 336-429-2705.

*****

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Christopher Kelly Smith, a black male, 33, who is wanted on a charge of failing to pay child support;

• Angel R. Daniels, a white female, 28, who is wanted on a charge of failing to pay child support;

• Michael Dwayne Pope, a white male, 53, who is wanted on charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and worthless check;

• Randall Terrell Hiatt, a white male, 52, who is wanted on charges of breaking/entering, larceny after breaking/entering, possession of stolen property and shoplifting concealment goods.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.