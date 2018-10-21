Most Wanted

Phillips -

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Jimmy Lee Phillips, a white male, 49, who is wanted on a charge of felony obtain property by false pretense;

• Kristie Nicole Jernigan, a white female, 33, who is wanted on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Brittney N. Wall, a white female, 28, who is wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support;

• Jesse L. Poindexter, a white male, 35, who is wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support;

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.