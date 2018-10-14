Most Wanted

Robinson - Storms - Yarbrough -

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Tyler Cleve Storms, age 29, a white male who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possess methamphetamine and use/possess drug paraphernalia.

• Shanda Kay Robinson, 38, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for larceny;

• Makaila Gail Stevenson, 36, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony and misdemeanor larceny;

• Larry Mitchell Towe, 22, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony sell schedule VI controlled substance;

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact the Mount Airy Police Department at 336-786-3535 or probation at 336-429-2705.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• John Christopher Yarbrough, a white male, 33, who is wanted on charges of felony larceny, obtain property by false pretense, breaking/entering, break/enter a motor vehicle, assault on a female and injury to personal property;

• James Dean Sawyers, a white male, 36, wanted on charges of obtaining property by false pretense, larceny of a motor vehicle and order for arrest for failing to appear on flee/elude arrest, resisting public officer, driving while license revoked and simple worthless check;

• Jose Henry Avila, a white male, 34, who is wanted on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury;

• Nicholas Brewster, a white male, 25, who is wanted on charges of breaking/entering and larceny after breaking/entering.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.