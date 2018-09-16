Most Wanted

Slate - Wall - Willis -

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Samuel Kevin Wall, age 39, a white male who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possess stolen goods, use/possess drug paraphernalia;

• Caitlin Irene Slate, 26, a white female who is wanted on a post-release warrant and probation violations, and is on supervision for felony possess methamphetamine, felony possess stolen vehicle, two counts resisting an officer, two counts larceny and shoplifting;

• Michael Ray Tilley, Jr., 32, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts felony obtain property false pretense, driving while impaired and while license revoked. He also has an outstanding charge for interfere electronic monitoring device;

• John George Bajek III, 46, a white male who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for driving while impaired.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact the Mount Airy Police Department at 336-786-3535 or probation at 336-429-2705.

*****

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Zachary Brian Willis, a white male, 31, who is wanted on charges of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony flee/elude arrest, reckless driving to endanger and an order for arrest for failing to appear on a felony probation violation;

• Haley Shyanne Chatman, 19, a white female, who is wanted on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and an order for arrest for failing to appear on charges of simple possession schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, maintain a place used for keeping a controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia;

• Jimmy Lee Philips, a white male, 49, who is wanted on a charge of obtaining property by false pretense;

• Tyrone James White, a black male, 43, who is wanted on a charge of failing to register/sex-offender.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.