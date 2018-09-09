Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Michael Brandon Phillips, 39, a white male who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for possess schedule II controlled substance, breaking and entering and two counts of violating a domestic violence protective order;

• Zachary Zane Campbell, 25, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony larceny of firearms;

• David Aaron Jarvis, 25, a white male who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for larceny, possession of stolen goods, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, shoplifting, injury to real property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

• Melissa Ann-Marie Carlino, 34, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for driving while impaired and license revoked.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact the Mount Airy Police Department at 336-786-3535 or probation at 336-429-2705.

*****

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Herbert Watkins Newman Jr., a white male, 42, who is wanted on charges of fleeing to elude arrest, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle with no insurance, possession of methamphetamine, resisting a public officer, driving while license revoked, injury to personal property, assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, second degree kidnapping, and also wanted for failing to appear on several charges to include possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance;

• Dustin Brian Parkes, a white male, 29, who is wanted on charges of identity theft and obtaining property by false pretense;

• Kristie Nicole Jernigan, a white female, 32, who is wanted on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Alicia Rae Derringer, a white female, 34, who is wanted on charges of contributing to delinquency of a minor and sell or deliver schedule VI controlled substance to a minor.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.