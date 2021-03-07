Insteel to be listed on NYSE

Come March 17 — St. Patrick’s Day — Insteel Industries Inc. will be marking a transition in its existence. The firm’s stock listing, IIIN, will be moving from the NASDAQ Global Select Market back to the New York Stock Exchange

“We are pleased to return our share listing to the New York Stock Exchange where Insteel was previously listed from 1992 to 2002 and to join the preeminent companies listed there as we continue to focus on delivering long-term value for our shareholders,” stated H.O. Woltz III, Insteel’s president and CEO.

“We are delighted to welcome Insteel Industries as it transfers its listing back to the NYSE,” said John Tuttle, vice chairman and chief commercial officer, NYSE Group. “We look forward to working with the company to deliver on the benefits of our unique market model and world-class services.”

Insteel will continue to trade its common stock on NASDAQ until the close of business March 16. There will be no change in its listing symbol.