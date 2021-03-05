Hoping for a national housing strategy

As the Biden Administration gains its footing and seeks to tackle a myriad of vexing problems, National Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial hopes that a “comprehensive housing strategy” will be high on the agenda.

“Housing affordability is a real issue for many Americans,” Morial said. “Too many black and brown Americans are paying 50% of their take-home pay for housing.”

Like most other problems the new administration is dealing with, Morial continued, the widespread lack of affordable housing is exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting layoffs and job losses.

Morial is encouraged by President Biden’s nomination of Rep. Marcia Fudge to become the new secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Noting that prior to being elected eight times to Congress in Ohio’s 11th congressional district, Fudge served as the first black and female mayor of Warrensville Heights, and that she was also chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus and president of Delta Sigma Theta sorority.

“This leadership background,” Morial adds, “gives her a point of view on issues of economic equity and poverty. She understands that a comprehensive housing strategy needs to deal with quality of life, jobs and economic development.”

Morial also observes that while outgoing HUD secretary Dr. Ben Carson was a highly respected neurosurgeon, his background in the medical field would have been a better fit in the Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control or the National Institutes of Health.

“In my view, President Trump did Dr. Carson a disservice by appointing him to a position that his background did not adequately prepare him for,” Morial said.

Morial is a strong supporter of the COVID relief bill and components of this legislation that freeze evictions and foreclosures while providing $25 billion in housing rescue funds and another $400 million in housing counseling to help struggling homeowners better negotiate with mortgage holders. “The COVID relief bill is not going to solve this crisis,” Morial notes, “but it will help to cushion the shock.”

Morial’s view of the housing crisis and how it is devastating communities of color is shared by William T. McDaniel III, president and CEO of the Urban League of Central Carolinas. Based in Charlotte, McDaniel calls the situation in the Queen City “a triple pandemic,” noting the simultaneous negative impact of COVID-19, the economic downturn and the ongoing quest for racial justice.

“The economy in Charlotte,” McDaniel said, “is largely dependent on the retail, hotel and restaurant industries. They are all hurting because hotels have been shut down for months, thousands of people are working from home and business travel is just beginning to come back.”

These are not high wage industries, McDaniel notes, and it is a struggle for many individuals employed in them to pay $1,300 or $1,400 a month rent for a typical one- or two-bedroom apartment. Like Morial, McDaniel says these rents push people to pay 50% or their income for housing, while it is better to limit that expenditure to 30% of take-home pay.

Complicating these problems is the fact that Charlotte is expected to grow by 600,000 residents in the next 10 years, and there is already an apartment shortage of about 34,000 units.

To address these problems, McDaniel and the Urban League are partnering with organizations such as the Charlotte Mecklenburg Housing Partnership and Community Link, which focuses on helping black clients gain housing stability.

“Our mission is social and economic justice,” McDaniel said. “Whether it’s by buying a home or starting a business, we want to see our clients get out of debt and into wealth building.”

Pilot Mountain resident Christopher G. Cox is publisher and managing editor of www.realesavvy.com, host of the RealSavy podcast, and contributor to the real estate business website www.inman.com. His columns and articles will appear periodically in the Mount Airy News’ Real Estate Page.