First Community reports income down

BLUEFIELD, VA – First Community Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) reported its earnings for the quarter ending Sept. 30 were down when compared to the same period a year earlier.
The company reported net income of $8.27 million, or 47 cents per common share, for the quarter, a decrease of 11 cents, or 18.97%, over the same quarter of 2019. Net
income was $24.38 million, or $1.37 per share, for the nine months ending Sept. 30, a 25.95% decrease from the same period in 2019.
Along with the financial results released last week, the bank declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of 25 cents per share, payable to common shareholders of record on Nov. 6, with an expected pay out date around Nov. 20. This marks the 35th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders, the bank said.
In the third quarter of 2020, the bank:
● Consolidated six of its branches located mainly in eastern Tennessee, and announced the consolidation of two locations in Abingdon, Virginia.;
● Booked $113.98 million of new residential mortgage loans;
● Modified or deferred payments on 1,314 commercial loans totaling $330.69 million in principal balances and 2,048 consumer mortgage and installment loans
totaling $95.76 million in principal balances. As of Sept. 30 current commercial and consumer loan deferrals stood at $102.54 million and $13.09 million, respectively.
● Had processed, through Sept. 30, 803 loans with original principal balances totaling $62.74 million through the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program.
The bank said its third quarter earnings reflect a loan loss provision of $4.70 million, an increase of $4.03 million over third quarter of 2019, “further recognizing the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.”
First Community Bank operated 52 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of Sept. 30, including branches in Surry County.
***
STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR), parent company of Spectrum cable television provider, on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $814 million.
On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $3.90. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.05 per share.
The cable provider posted revenue of $12.04 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts. Charter shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 24% in the past 12 months.
***
NEW YORK (AP) — Exxon Mobil reported its third consecutive quarter of losses as the global pandemic curtailed travel and crippled global economic activity. The energy giant on Friday posted a $680 million third-quarter loss and revenue tumbled to $46.2 billion, down from $65.05 billion during the same quarter last year.
The string of losses and what by almost all counts will be a money-losing year is new territory for Exxon Mobil, which has not posted an annual loss since Exxon and Mobil merged in 1999.
Already struggling with weak prices from oversupply, the pandemic has intensified the pain for oil and gas companies. The price of U.S. benchmark crude has fallen 40% since the start of the year. The cost for a barrel of oil tumbled 10% just this week as coronavirus infections surged in the U.S. and abroad.
Exxon has begun slashing costs to offset falling energy demand, and that means jobs. A day after announcing 1,900 job cuts, Exxon said on Friday that it plans to cut 15% of its global workforce by the end of next year, about 11,250 jobs. The company employed 75,000 people at the end of 2019.
***
SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Chevron Corp. (CVX) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $207 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 11 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations, but Chevron does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 29 cents per share.
The oil company posted revenue of $24.45 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.97 billion.
Chevron shares have declined 43% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 2.5%. The stock has decreased 42% in the last 12 months. Chevron also announced job cuts Thursday after closing on its acquisition of Noble Energy earlier this month, saying it would trim the headcount at that company by about a quarter.