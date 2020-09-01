ROAR store opens for business

The new ROAR store features food items for sale.

<p>In addition to food and household items, the ROAR Store offers a selection of clothes as well.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Organizers of a new Mount Airy non-profit store called ROAR are seeking to be more than a store.

Standing for Resources, Opportunity, and Assistance through Relationships, ROAR is located at 136 Greyhound Road behind the Coca Cola plant and just above North Surry High School. The ROAR Store features all-new first quality merchandise including shoes, clothing, homewares, food, party supplies, and hardware items.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds from the store are used to help members of the community. Funded by sales from the ROAR Store as well as donations from individuals and groups, ROAR is working to build a network of members to further ROAR’s mission to better the lives of those in need in the community, especially the ill, elderly, children, and animals.

Local 501(c)(3) organizations such as churches, schools, volunteer fire departments, veterans groups, and other civic organizations are invited to join ROAR in their mission to help others. Any member of an organization or group may enroll their group as a member of ROAR. Membership is free and entitles members to a VIP card which allows members and their clients to shop at the ROAR Store. For more information call 336-786-7211 or email roarofmtairy@gmail.com.