Hey, read the signs!

July 19, 2020 John Peters II Business, Columns, Opinion 0
By Randy Collins President and CEO, Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce

Editor's Note: Community Commentary is a column featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County.

I like to think we live in a civilized society. There are certain things that are supposed to be done, without question. There are rules we are supposed to follow for the greater good, right? Of course, in reality we live in a time where people do not like to be told what to do. Maybe this problem is something from our childhood where our parents (or others) watched over us all the time, making sure we did the right thing. However, I have observed there are many adults that seem to care little about rules, regulations, laws and common courtesy. They do what they please and the heck with the rest.

This very topic seems to come up every time I visit a local grocery store. When I travel there, I select my parking spot, park my car and go in to make my purchase. What absolutely amazes me are the folks who travel to the same store and park their car in the “no parking zone” right in front of the store, turn the car off, lock the doors and walk in like they are the Queen of England (Welcome Your Majesty!). The people I observe who do this are not in there for a minute or two. Some appear to be picking up several items before they return to their car.

This particular store, like all the others, have signs posted everywhere that the area is a “Loading Zone” or signs that say “No Standing,” “No Parking,” “Fire Zone,” etc. They have the curbs painted yellow or painted striping on the pavement that say “no parking.” One violator I noticed on another trip to the grocery store parked their car right in front of the store entrance. This situation blocked people trying to enter the store and even those coming out the exit. Are you kidding me?

Of course, in every situation there may be exceptions. If someone is having a medical emergency, I could see this happening. Maybe someone who is disabled and needs assistance (and the handicapped parking spaces are full) may need to do this. Maybe you are picking up an employee of the store after work, I can see that.

Maybe we all need a reminder why there is no parking in front of many large retail stores. The experts I have consulted on this topic tell me that the front of the stores is generally kept clear in case of emergencies. It could be a fire in the store or even a medical emergency where public safety personnel (fire/police/rescue) need to access the building very quickly. Your car that is illegally parked in front of the store could block a fire engine or rescue squad responding to a fire inside the store. It could also be a situation where the store has to be evacuated and your car is blocking the exit. In addition, this topic is covered in the North Carolina State Code as well as local government ordinances.

So, what is the answer? Here are some suggestions:

• Do not park in front of a store that is marked “no parking.” Park in the parking lot like everyone else.

• Don’t do it even if you leave someone waiting in the car. Park in the parking lot.

• The area at the front of the store is for loading your groceries, picking up or dropping off shoppers. It is not your VIP parking spot.

• Most shopping centers are privately owned. If you see this happening, contact the store manager. Some retailers will contact local police and asked them to write tickets to violators.

• Don’t confront a parking violator. You may get an angry response.

• If you are disabled and have a handicap parking permit, you may have a problem finding a parking spot. Call the store and ask for assistance. Many are willing and able to help. (Now I am not going to give you my two cents on handicap parking space violators. You know who you are and it is a serious offense. Don’t do it.)

So, the next time you head out to your favorite store, think about it. Take a minute to park your car where it should be. Let’s try to be courteous to all of the other shoppers out there. Read the signs.