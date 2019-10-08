New business opens

Submitted photo The atmosphere was one of festive celebration Friday afternoon as American Retirement Counselors hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting for its new Pilot Mountain office. Here, as staff, friends and supporters watch, Manager Wilma Hooker and Mayor Evan Cockerham prepare to cut the ribbon officially opening the office. The business is located at 104 Heatherly Creek Drive in Pilot Mountain. -

The atmosphere was one of festive celebration Friday afternoon as American Retirement Counselors hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting for its new Pilot Mountain office. Here, as staff, friends and supporters watch, Manager Wilma Hooker and Mayor Evan Cockerham prepare to cut the ribbon officially opening the office. The business is located at 104 Heatherly Creek Drive in Pilot Mountain.