Joyce attends Barron’s advisor summit

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Edward Jones Financial Advisor Tammy Joyce of Mount Airy attended Barron’s Top Women Advisors Summit held in Florida Dec. 5-7.

This is fifth time Joyce has been asked to attend the invitation-only event.

“The conference gathers the nation’s top women financial advisors and leading industry decision-makers,” the company said. Over the course of the three-day event, those in attendance have the opportunity to share ideas, grow professionally and network among their peers.

“This is an amazing learning opportunity, and I am thankful to have this chance to learn from my peers,” said Joyce.

Joyce has been a financial advisor with Edward Jones in Mount Airy since 2000. Her office is located at 136 W. Lebanon St.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Visit the website at edwardjones.com for more information.

