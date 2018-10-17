Credit union ribbon cutting set

The Pilot Mountain branch of State Employees’ Credit Union will be holding a ribbon cutting and open house on Wednesday, Oct. 24, at 4:30 p.m. in celebration of the company’s new branch office at 204 Lola Lane, Pilot Mountain.

Local and regional credit union staff will be on hand to welcome members and community supporters. Refreshments will be served.

“We’re excited to be in our new branch and encourage everyone in the area to join us for this open house event,” said Branch Vice President/City Executive Karen Hall. “It is the perfect opportunity to show our appreciation to the local community for all the support given to us through the years and during this move to our new location.”