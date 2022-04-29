Early College holds entrepreneurial competition

Pictured from left are Surry County Schools Superintendent Dr. Travis Reeves, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Sue Brownfield, Diana Casarez,who won first place in the Surry Early College YESurryHigh School Entrepreneurial Competition, and second-place winner Cole Carroll, along with Colby Beamer.

Two Surry Early College High School students competed in the YESurryHigh School Entrepreneurial Competition earlier this month.

“Both students had innovative ideas with excellent plans and presentations,” the school said of the effort.

First place went to Diana Casarez Carapia, who won $500 to invest in her confectionery business, Confectionery Diana. This confectionery business allows customers to purchase treats and goodies such as chocolate covered strawberries, cakepops, cupcakes, and more. Diana moved on to compete in the countywide competition.

Second place went to Cole Caroll who won $250 to invest in his collectible cloth doll making business, Curiously Cozy. This doll making business is where customers can purchase collectible cloth dolls dressed in historical fashion that will include pamphlets on notable events and aspects of the era in which the doll is dressed.