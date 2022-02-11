Acupuncture Wellness offering dry salt therapy

A typical salt therapy chamber. (Submitted photo)

Acupuncture Wellness Mount Airy recently added a form of therapy that has proven popular in spas across America and Europe — halotherapy, dry salt therapy.

“When the fourth patient in a week came into the practice asking for dry salt therapy, I knew that this was a service that would be in demand,” said Diane Milhan, DAOM, a board-certified acupuncturist. “People were having to drive to Winston or Greensboro to get this treatment.”

She said her business, which features acupuncture and other holistic health services and products has added halotherapy. She said the therapy is thousands of years old, but only starting to be seen in the United States.

Dry salt therapy is a popular trend in higher-end spas in Europe and in the United States.

“A salt therapy option puts Mount Airy on the cutting edge of alternative treatment,” she said. Milhan said that the salt booth, in the building at 835 Merita Street, was custom-made. “It’s almost magical in the chamber,” she said. “The microparticles of salt penetrate deep into the lungs to aid respiratory concerns, while the non-inhaled particles are absorbed by the body to combat skin conditions.

“Usually we are among the last to get something like this. A salt chamber session cost $25,” she said. “I want people to come and come frequently because there are many benefits from repeated visits. We have an ongoing special of unlimited visits for a month at $99.”

The chamber is in the Whole Health Building in the 52 Thruway Plaza on Highway 52 across from the Mayberry mall. Call 336-755-2158 for a free first session.