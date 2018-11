The Mount Airy vs. East Surry football game scheduled for Friday night has been postponed for 24 hours due to poor weather conditions.

The game will be played on Saturday night, with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The game will decide the 2018 Northwest 1A Conference football title, and the winner should receive a high seed in the upcoming NCHSAA 1AA state playoffs.

The Mount Airy News will have a full report on the game as soon as possible following its completion.