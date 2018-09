Do you have photos of storm damage? Flood waters?

You can share them with our readers. Just send them by email to editor John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com, and watch for them on our website — and a few may even make it into our print edition.

Please include the name of the person who shot the picture, where the picture was taken, and the names of people in the photo.

Most importantly, do not take any risks to get the pictures. Your safety is far more important than any picture.