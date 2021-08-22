Marriages

August 22, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Christopher Rodney Ayers, 32, of Surry County to Meredith Fran Chilton, 35, of Surry County.

– Charles Leroy Payne, 49, of Surry County to Donna Faye Beck, 54, of Randolph County.

– Colby Amos Lanning, 33, of Wilkes County to Jody Gray Martin, 22, of Wilkes County.

– Zackary Joseph Haynes, 35, of Surry County to Emily Marie Willard, 30, of Surry County.

– Dakota Isaiah York, 22, of Surry County to Leah Danielle Eads, 23, of Surry County.

– Eduardo Garcia Luna, 22, of Surry County to Kaylee Danielle Williams, 21, of Surry County.

– Zachary Paul Calloway, 23, of Caldwell County to Madeline Laurel Carter, 23, of Surry County.

– Sally Amanda Brown, 29, of Surry County to Tyler Dominique washburn Ziglar, 23, of Stokes County.

– David Michael Easter Jr., 45, of Surry County to Tiffy Cristina Moore, 43, of Surry County.

– Darrell Ray Byrd Jr, 48, of Surry County to Stephanie Diane Caudill, 40, of Surry County.