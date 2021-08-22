Surry 250 kickoff highlights history

DOBSON — A chance to celebrate 250 years of existence obviously doesn’t come along often, and Surry County made the most of that opportunity Saturday with a kickoff event to honor the county’s sestercentennial.
Crowds gathered around Courthouse Square in Dobson to enjoy live performances by old-time, bluegrass and other musicians; view displays by Revolutionary War re-enactors; witness the preparation of a time capsule to be unsealed in 100 years; hear remarks by county and other officials; visit booths manned by local heritage groups; admire vintage vehicles; and more.
But mostly everyone was assembled in the name of history.
“We’re going to celebrate today,” Chairman Mark Marion of the Surry County Board of Commissioners said from a speakers’ stand where various local, state and federal officials were seated, facing folks in lawn chairs on the historic county courthouse grounds.
“Surry County deserves it because we’ve been here a long time,” Marion added.
Eddie Harris, another county commissioner, took the spirit of the occasion even further by showing up in colonial garb including wearing a three-cornered hat and toting a musket.
“I hope you enjoy our history,” Harris said during his turn at the podium in which he acknowledged early local residents. “I want to give thanks to the people of Surry County who came before us — irregardless of race, creed and color we celebrate all those who’ve lived here. We honor Surry County today.”
Delay no problem
A kickoff celebration of Surry’s 250-year history originally was scheduled for the spring of 2020, in reference to local leaders’ submission of a bill in 1770 to North Carolina’s Colonial Assembly to officially create the county.
In 2019, a special sestercentennial committee was appointed to organize activities that were to have unfolded last year, only to be thwarted by COVID-19 and its curtailing of large public gatherings.
Yet the fact that the kickoff finally came more than a year later than originally planned didn’t seem to detract from the importance of the milestone during the scheduled eight-hour event.
Even the weather cooperated Saturday with a bright blue sky and warm — but not unbearable hot — temperatures greeting the start of a year-long slate of activities to further mark the Surry 250 heritage.
U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx attended and spoke even though her congressional district no longer includes the county as a result of redistricting.
Foxx said she enjoyed serving it for many years and is glad to see the county maintaining fine traditions spawned generations ago. The congresswoman also appreciated the fact that people from all age groups attended Saturday’s kickoff, who heard another speaker reference the ideals Surry represents.
Conditions haven’t always been easy for those living in the county, who’ve endured war, poverty and other hardships. However, through hard work, determination and faith, “they pressed on in the hope of a brighter tomorrow,” said the Rev. Bud Cameron, a longtime local citizen who delivered the invocation for Saturday’s event.
“May we pause as citizens of Surry County to consider how far we’ve come,” Cameron observed.
He also acknowledged the institution of slavery that is a part of the county’s history and the extra burden that posed to those who were victimized. Yet Cameron said this has all led up to a situation today in which everyone should feel “blessed” to live in Surry.
Local historian Dan Jackson highlighted its heritage during a presentation that was part of Saturday’s program, mentioning that the county was born not in Raleigh but at Tryon Palace in New Bern, which once served as North Carolina’s capitol building.
“At it was at the very first (legislative) session at the palace that Surry County was created,” Jackson related.
Its boundaries initially stretched from Guilford County to the Caldwell-Watauga county line, before gradually being split into other counties as communities grew.
Marion praised the modern-day Surry County as a place with good churches, schools, law enforcement, emergency services and respectful courteous people.
“You still say, ‘yes sir’ and ‘no sir’ and ‘yes ma’am’ and ‘no ma’am.’”
Time capsule
To further illuminate the rich history of the county, a number of organizations were represented at Saturday’s kickoff to display various items and explain their work to the public.
Among these were Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, which was there with a new mobile museum; the African-American Historical and Genealogical Society of Surry County; representatives of historic Rockford, a former county seat; Horne Creek Living Historical Farm; the Elkin Valley Trails Association; the Surry County Genealogical Association; the Surry Historical Society; representatives of a local digital heritage project; and others.
Another focus Saturday was the sealing of a time capsule on a section of the old courthouse lawn.
A number of items were gathered for placement in it, such as books, photographs, newspapers and information about the present COVID crisis that is unique to this particular time period.
Marion Venable, a veteran local historian who is a member of the sestercentennial planning committee, seemed pleased with how Saturday’s event was shaping up as a springboard to additional events such as bus tours and special programs planned until August 2022.
While the overall thrust of the Surry 250 celebration is firmly rooted in the past, Venable said it also is aimed toward the future in an effort to stimulate a love of county history among youths.
“We hope we can educate this new generation about the value of local history,” she said — “to appreciate the value of this unique place.”
