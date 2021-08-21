Millennium bucking local mask trend

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Parents of students at Millennium Charter Academy on Old Springs Road in Mount Airy are being allowed to decide whether their children wear masks, but school officials are strongly encouraging that practice.

While other public education systems in Surry County are masking up for the new school year, Millennium Charter Academy (MCA) in Mount Airy is electing not to make that a required part of students’ fashion attire.

“Although we strongly recommend and encourage all students to wear face coverings, we are allowing parents to decide whether or not to mask their children,” Millennium’s Director of Development Lu Ann Browne explained Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Mount Airy, Surry County and Elkin school systems are mandating facial coverings for students and staff members for the start of the 2021-2022 academic year. That requirement at city and county campuses applies to inside areas only, with mask breaks to be allowed throughout the day.

For now, Millennium Charter Academy is taking a different approach, mirroring other schools in the region, such as in Stokes and Yadkin counties, where masking is optional. This reflects a decision by state officials to let each school district decide its mask policies.

The rules are more stringent for faculty and staff members at the local charter campus that serves students in kindergarten through 12th grade, according to material provided by Browne, who is also is Millennium Charter Academy’s director of information technology.

Faculty and staff members who provide proof of vaccination are not required to wear a facial covering, but as with students all teachers and other school employees are “strongly encouraged” to don masks regardless of vaccination status.

MCA officials are taking other safety measures to avoid outbreaks of the coronavirus at the campus.

This includes maintaining as much physical distance as possible among students, along with social distancing between the faculty and students.

Successful so far

Unlike Mount Airy and Surry County schools, where classes begin Monday for each, the new academic year at Millennium Charter Academy already is under way.

“We actually started classes yesterday, August 18,” Browne added Thursday. “We had a wonderful first day, and we are off to a great and smooth start.”

City and county educational leaders are planning to re-evaluate their mask policies after one month, with Millennium Charter Academy also maintaining flexibility surrounding its present optional masking for students.

“We have instructed everyone to note that we reserve the right to change this policy at any time, depending on the conditions in our school, our community or our state,” Browne advised.

“And as always, should there be a mask mandate from Governor Cooper or any city mask mandate, we will abide by that mandate and abide by the law.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

