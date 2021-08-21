Museum awards volunteer scholarship

Nicole Garcia is the 2020-2021 recipient of the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History’s High School Volunteer Scholarship. (Submitted photo)

Nicole Garcia is the 2020-2021 recipient of the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History’s High School Volunteer Scholarship.

This $500 scholarship is given to a high school volunteer who has gone above and beyond what is asked, according to the museum.

”Nicole has done just that,” museum officials said in a statement announcing her scholarship. “Since 2019 Nicole has accrued 184 volunteer hours at the museum: working the front desk, assisting with program prep and so much more”

Nicole graduated from Mount Airy High School this past May and is beginning her college education at NC State University. She is looking to study environmental science, pursuing a career with the EPA or the National Park Service.

When discussing her aspirations Nicole stated that she is, “interested in giving to others and preserving the old.”