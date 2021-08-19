Masks mandated for new school year locally

Classes begin Monday in both the Mount Airy and Surry County school systems for what is hoped will be a more “normal” year — but with a glaring reminder that society is not there yet concerning COVID-19.
“We are going back with masks,” said Carrie Venable, a spokeswoman for city schools.
Facial coverings will be required for everyone, including all students in pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade and staff members, regardless of vaccination status, under a policy announced earlier this month.
The same will be true for the county system.
“Surry County Schools will require masks indoors for all K-12 students, staff and visitors,” system spokeswoman Hollie Lyons disclosed concerning its COVID-19 policy to start the year. It was set through an Aug. 2 vote by the Surry County Board of Education.
The Elkin Board of Education, meanwhile, decided on July 26 to require masks for all K-12 students and staff for the opening of the 2021-2022 academic year.
Systems split on issue
The question of whether to make masks mandatory or optional has been left up to local school districts in North Carolina, leading to controversy in some cases. And even after deciding on the optional route, some systems have reversed their course to require face coverings in response to present coronavirus numbers.
“Across the state, many of those who have returned to mask optional have had to change to mask required as they experienced a great deal of cases and quarantines,” Venable explained.
“The quarantine rules are really driving this as we need children to be in school where they can be face to face with their teacher, receive meals and socialize with their peers.”
Earlier this week, Gov. Roy Cooper urged the many school systems across North Carolina not requiring masks to reconsider.
The State Board of Education is tracking what districts are doing in making masks optional or required, and as of Thursday afternoon the count stood at 78-37 in favor of mandatory.
Those in the optional category include some nearby counties such as Yadkin, Alleghany and Stokes, where the school board recently approved a “Free the Smiles of Stokes County Schools” initiative.
It calls for informing parents about the benefits of vaccination and masking but leaving the decision up to individual parents and employees.
Venable said the Mount Airy schools’ masking policy reflects CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control) guidelines.
She also mentioned that out of 18 school districts in the area Piedmont Triad Education Consortium (PTEC), only five are returning to classes as mask optional.
Outdoors provision
There is some leeway in the policies of Mount Airy and Surry County schools which will not require masks to be worn 100% of the time.
“It’s just for inside,” Venable said of the mandate for city campuses.
“Masks will not be required outside,” Lyons echoed in outlining the same provision in Surry County Schools. “There will be mask breaks often for students and staff throughout the day.”
Such breaks also will be observed in Mount Airy, according to Venable.
However, the donning of masks by students while occupying inside venues doesn’t apply just to buildings. “They will wear masks on the bus — and we will have two to a seat,” Venable said of the policy that also promotes social distancing by students.
The masking rules installed at the start of the new academic year for local campuses aren’t exactly set in stone.
“Our school system is going to look at that again in a month,” Venable said of the situation with Mount Airy City Schools and the need to re-evaluate conditions at that point.
The same kind of timetable also is in place for Surry County Schools, according to Lyons.
“This (masking) decision will be revisited on a monthly basis at our Board of Education meetings.”
