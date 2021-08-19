Lowgap man missing since Tuesday found alive

August 19, 2021 John Peters II News, Top Stories 0

Robert Powell, who had been missing since Tuesday, was found alive and in stable condition in a heavily wooded area not far from his Lowgap home on Thursday. Volunteers and rescuers from nearly a dozen different agencies took part in the search. (Submitted photo)

A missing elderly Lowgap man suffering from dementia has been found, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said.

Robert Powell, 75, had been missing since Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office. He was found Thursday morning by search teams in a heavily wooded area, alive and in stable condition, according to a statement released by the sheriff’s office.

“Surry County Emergency Services treated and transported Mr. Powell to North Carolina Wake Forest Baptist Hospital,” the sheriff said, without giving any additional details on his condition..

Powell, also known as Bob or Bobby, went missing Tuesday from a home on Cabin Trail in Lowgap. Powell has been diagnosed with the early stages of Alzheimer’s.

“Mr. Powell was last seen wearing long pants, (a) blue zip-up rain jacket with Mountain Hardware embroidered on the rain jacket,” Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said in a statement regarding Powell issued late Wednesday.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene after being called to Cabin Trail Wednesday, they immediately began searching for Powell, requesting the assistance of the Surry County Emergency Medical Service’s, Mount Airy Rescue Squad, and Skull Camp Volunteer Fire Department. The sheriff’s office issued a Silver Alert late Wednesday.

Thursday morning, those search efforts bore fruit when rescuers found Powell.

The statement issued by the sheriff’s office said Hiatt was grateful to all of the agencies who turned out to help, and he was “very appreciative for Mr. Powell being found safe.”

Agencies involved in the search include Surry County Emergency Services, Surry County Communications (E-911), Mount Airy Rescue Squad, Skull Camp Volunteer Fire Department, Dobson Rescue Squad, Elkin Rescue Squad, Alleghany Volunteer Rescue Squad, NC Volunteer Rescue Pilots, North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, North Carolina Highway Patrol Aviation, and Powell’s friends and neighbors.