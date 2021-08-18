Three concerts set for this week

August 18, 2021 John Peters II Arts, News 0

North Tower, shown in this promotional photo, is slated to take the stage at the Blackmon Amphitheatre at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Envision Band will be taking the Blackmon Amphitheatre stage at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Embers featuring Craig Woolard, shown in this promotional photo, are scheduled to perform Thursday at the Blackmon Amphitheatre in a 7:30 p.m. show

Three familiar bands will be traveling to Mount Airy this week as part of the Surry Arts Council Summer Concert Series for evening concerts on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, North Tower is slated to take the stage at the Blackmon Amphitheatre at 7:30 p.m.

Then on Saturday, the Envision Band will be taking the Blackmon Amphitheatre stage at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will be on sale at the gates one hour prior to the concerts. Dairy Center and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be on hand with concessions.

Those attending are encouraged to take lounge or beach chairs or a blanket. For more information, visit www.surryarts.org