Story book walks returning to Pilot

August 18, 2021 John Peters II News 0
By Dean Palmer Special to the News

This tree, located on the Armfield Civic Center playground, was decorated by the Charles H. Stone Memorial Library during April’s National Poetry month celebration. The hanging cards contained famous portions of literature and poetry from history in recognition of a Storywalk based on the book, “Poetree” by Shauna Lavoy Reynolds. During the Armfield Center’s upcoming Storywalk, held in conjunction with the Stone Library, the playground will serve as the starting point for a Storywalk featuring the book, “If You Give A Mouse A Cookie,” by Laura Numeroff. (File photo)

The Charles H. Stone Memorial Library has announced that it will be partnering with the Armfield Civic and Recreation Center and Pilot Mountain State Park to provide local families an expanded version of its Storywalk program.

The Stone Library, located in Pilot Mountain, has sponsored periodic story walks over the past five years. The free community program invites families to follow a path along which pages of a selected picture book have been posted. Parents and children will be able to read the book and take in its pictures by following a map, discussing the book’s storyline along the way.

“Storywalks are designed to help people who like to read become more physically active and people who like to be active learn to enjoy reading,” library Program Assistant Diane Palmieri said.

“We are excited to expand the storywalk program to include new locations and partner with our local parks because we will be able to reach a more diverse group of people and remind them that the library offers so much more than shelves of books,” she said. “The library is here for the entire community, to help each individual grow and prosper through connecting people with the resources that allow them to achieve their goals.”

The first walk at Armfield Civic Center will begin on Aug. 21 and continue through Sept. 6. The path will begin at the center’s A Place To Play playground and lead around the ball field trail. The featured children’s book will be, “If You Give A Mouse A Cookie” by Laura Numeroff.

Palmieri said that she and Armfield Interim Director Leah Tunstall have worked together to arrange a schedule that will coincide with sports practices. The coordination will allow families who have a sibling participating in a practice to take part in the walk with another child or children while waiting.

Another storywalk will begin at the Pilot Mountain State Park on Sept. 10. The featured children’s book will be “Maple” by Lori Nichols. The walk will be available to the public and can be accessed from the visitor center parking area. It will also be included in a Girl Scout event to be held at the park on Sept. 11.

Additional information can be found on the Charles H. Stone Memorial Library Facebook page or by contacting the library at 336-368-2370.