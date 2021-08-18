Police reports

August 17, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A larceny has occurred at TNT Carports which involved the theft of a cash box, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The crime was discovered last Thursday at the business on Holly Springs Road, where a secured office had been entered by an unknown party who took the cash box from a filing cabinet. The sum of money stolen was not disclosed, with the box itself valued at $30.

Gomora Antonio Trinidad Sanchez of TNT Carports is listed as the victim of the larceny.

• A woman who allegedly assaulted a man identified as her boyfriend was jailed Sunday without bond. Shaqwasia Lashae-Raenesha Scales, 28, of 189 Eleanor Ave., is accused of striking Matthew Arvil Baker of Zephyr-Mountain Park Road in the State Road community in the face with an open hand.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of Dollar Tree on Rockford Street. Scales is facing a Sept. 20 appearance in Surry District Court on the assault charge.

• Wallis East Atkins, 35, of 313 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain, was charged Friday with substitution of price at the Goodwill store on Rockford Street, where she allegedly switched price tags in the presence of the store manager. Miscellaneous clothing valued at $76 was targeted in the incident.

The case is set for the Sept. 20 session of District Court.

• Property valued at $2,350 was reported stolen in a break-in discovered on July 27 at the apartment of Colene C. Kennedy in the 500 block of Worth Street. Included were an 18-inch 14-karat gold necklace; a Samsung laptop computer, red in color; seven Case knives, including at least one fixed-blade knife with a leather sheath; a cream-colored Coach pocketbook; and a portion of linoleum flooring.

In addition to Kennedy, Tyler James McKinnley Connor, a resident of Prison Camp Road, is listed as a victim of the crime.