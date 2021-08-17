Local COVID cases surging

As is the case with much of the nation, local and state COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed in recent weeks.
In Surry County, there have been 479 new cases reported over the past 14 days, for a daily average of 36 new cases, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Over the previous seven days, the county has recorded 254 new cases, or an average of 36 per day, showing a continuing trend upward.
At the end of June, just seven weeks ago, cases had dropped to slightly more than one per day. Statewide, North Carolina is seeing more than 5,100 new cases a day, on average, over the past seven days, far higher than in early July when the case count had dropped to less than 1,000 a day.
Maggie Simmons, assistant health director for the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center, said many of the new cases are a result of unvaccinated individuals being exposed to the delta variant of the coronavirus.
“Over 80% of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina are Delta, which we know is more highly transmissible,” she said Tuesday.
In Surry County, the state health department said several of the recent cases were a result of what it calls a cluster or outbreak of cases. A cluster is defined as five or more at a facility within a ten-day period, while outbreaks are defined as two or more cases in a congregate living center within a 28-day period.
The cluster, according to the department was reported at Grace Academy Daycare, which experienced one adult positive result and ten among the kids there. The outbreaks, according to the department, were at Pruitt Health in Elkin where two residents were positive, and Chatham Nursing & Rehabilitation, where four staff members and one resident tested positive.
Simmons said those clusters and outbreaks are far from the only reason behind the jump in numbers.
“We are still experiencing widespread community transmission,” she said.
According to information released by Dr. Zack Moore, an epidemiologist with the department, 88% of all COVID cases in North Carolina since May 6 have been among those not fully vaccinated. May 6 is the date chosen as a measuring stick because that was the date at least 50% of North Carolina residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Further, when infections do occur after vaccination, they are generally less severe than infections in people who are unvaccinated, with 89% of COVID-19-related deaths since May 6 occurring in people who were not fully vaccinated.
“COVID-19 vaccines are working,” he said in a message shared by Simmons. “They are the most effective way to prevent COVID-19 and protect people from serious illness, hospitalization and death. But in the midst of surging infections, we need to use every tool we have to slow the spread. We need everyone to layer up to fight this more contagious delta variant and weather the storm: Vax up, mask up and urge others to do the same.”
Simmons said 29,251 Surry County residents, or roughly 41% of the population, have been fully vaccinated, with another 2,538 having received a single dose.
She said her office recommends nine simple steps individuals can take to help prevent the spread of the virus. Those are:
– Get vaccinated
– Wear a mask
– Stay 6 feet away from others
– Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces
– Wash your hands often
– Cover coughs and sneezes
– Clean and disinfect
– Monitor your health daily
– Ensure you are receiving information from reliable sources regarding COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines.
The Surry County Health and Nutrition Center has all three types of approved vaccines available. Anyone wishing to receive a vaccine can call 336-401-8400.
For anyone needing a COVID-19 test, free testing is available at these locations and times:
– Dobson First Baptist Church. 204 South Crutchfield Street, Dobson, Monday – Friday, 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.
– Central United Methodist Church. 1909 North Main Street, Mount Airy, Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
All totaled, since the pandemic began, Surry County has experienced 9,232 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 176 deaths. Statewide there have been 1,125,987 cases, with 13,895 deaths. According to the state health department, 58% of adults in North Carolina are fully vaccinated.