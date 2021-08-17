Five people seeking vacant council seat

Although 2021 is not an election year in Mount Airy, it certainly feels that way with five “candidates” vying to fill a vacant seat on the city council.

As of last Friday, three people had applied to become at-large commissioner. After the air cleared from a Sunday postmark deadline two other names were added to the list, those of John Pritchard and Mark Brown.

Pritchard is a retired banker who has been described as a city government watchdog, a staunch conservative who frequently takes aim at costly municipal expenditures while advocating low taxes.

He has regularly attended meetings of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners over the years, at which Pritchard often comments during public forums and hearings and is a prolific writer of letters to the editor on city government issues.

Brown’s career involvements include serving as news director for a local radio station. He also is the son of Dean Brown, a former member of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners who represented the city’s North Ward from 2007 to 2019.

Those tossing their hats into the ring earlier included Teresa Lewis, a retired businesswoman formerly serving as Mount Airy’s at-large commissioner from 2009 to 2011; Joe Zalescik, owner of a mobile business known as Station 1978 Firehouse Peanuts, who additionally serves as coordinator of the Mount Airy Farmers Market;

Also, Len Fawcett, who is semi-retired and presently works on a part-time basis with Maple Chase Golf and Country Club in Winston-Salem and Mount Airy Country Club.

The five council hopefuls applied for the open at-large seat previously held by Mayor Ron Niland under a process approved by the present four commissioners on July 15, allowing local citizens to nominate themselves.

This procedure also has been used at other times in recent years when the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners found itself one member short.

The vacancy at hand arose through a chain of events triggered by the health-related resignation last October of Mayor David Rowe, who died earlier this month.

Niland, who was serving as Mount Airy’s mayor pro tem, or vice mayor, along with at-large commissioner, took over the mayoral responsibilities after Rowe’s departure while also continuing as a commissioner. He was appointed mayor by fellow board members on May 20, leaving open the at-large post.

The next step in appointing Niland’s successor is scheduled to occur during a council meeting on Sept. 2, when those seeking to fill the vacancy will speak publicly before the commissioners to highlight their qualifications and interest in the position.

One will be appointed as at-large member at some point after that and under state law will serve until the next municipal election in 2022.

Board members have said they hope the person chosen also will file to run in it for a two-year term expiring in 2024.

The remaining portion of a four-year commissioner term Niland was elected to in 2019 normally would have ended in 2023. But a bill passed earlier this year in the N.C. General Assembly to move Mount Airy’s elections from odd to even years added an extra 12 months to the terms of all municipal officials now serving.

