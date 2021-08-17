Local musicians place at Galax convention

Staff Report

Richard Bowman of Mount Airy was the fifth-place winner in old-time fiddle competition and his group, The Slate Mountain Ramblers, took seventh in the old-time band contest.

GALAX, Va. — The COVID-related cancellation of the Galax Old Fiddlers’ Convention in 2020 didn’t cause local musicians to be out of tune, who returned to finish high in various categories during this year’s event that concluded during the weekend.

They included Richard Bowman of Mount Airy, who placed fifth in the namesake competition category for the 85th-annual convention, old-time fiddle.

Bowman also is a member of The Slate Mountain Ramblers, which took seventh place in the old-time band contest.

Another Mount Airy-based group, The Surry County Bobcasters (a merger of The Pilot Mountain Bobcats and The South Carolina Broadcasters), was eighth in that category in which the top band was judged to be The Alum Ridge Boys and Ashlee, of Floyd, Virginia.

Mount Airy also was well-represented in bluegrass band competition by Autumn Harvest, which was judged seventh-best. The Bluegrass Pygmis and Jacob, from Salem, Virginia, was picked as the winner of that contest.

Fifteen groups placed in each of the two band categories at the Galax convention, which tend to be festival highlights.

Other residents of the greater Mount Airy area gained recognition in these individual competition categories, which can sometimes exceed 100 contestants:

• Dobro — Austin Simmons of Pilot Mountain, third place; and Donnie Scott of Mount Airy, ninth place.

• Mandolin — Kyser George, Mount Airy, third place; Greg Jones, Mount Airy, seventh place.

• Clawhammer banjo — Nancy Sluys, Westfield, seventh place; Brandon Nester, Fancy Gap, Virginia, tenth place.

• Guitar — Chad Harrison, Claudville, Virginia, second place.

• Folk song — Eric Marshall, Mount Airy, sixth place.

• Dance — Marty Todd, Mount Airy, sixth place; Barbara Bowman, Mount Airy, tenth place.

• Youth old-time fiddle — Camdon Fain, Ararat, Virginia, second place; Hunter Hiatt, State Road, third place.

• Youth bluegrass fiddle — Mallie York, Cana, Virginia, fourth place.

Billy Hurt Jr. of Boones Mill, Virginia, was chosen best-all-around performer at the 85th-annual Galax Old Fiddlers Convention in addition to winning the old-time fiddle competition.

The convention was first held in 1935.