Slab-building pottery class set in Stuart

August 17, 2021 John Peters II News 0

CRITZ, VA – Pottery instructor Jessica Shelor will teach a slab-building class on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept, 14 to 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Creative Arts Center in Stuart.

The slab building technique involves rolling out clay to an even thickness then cutting shapes, folding, bending, manipulating and joining together to form a finished object.

The eight-hour course is $70 per person with all supplies included. Interested participants may register at https://bit.ly/SlabBuilding.

Shelor is a teacher in the art department for the Danville City school system, with more than 15 years of experience teaching both children and adults. This class is appropriate for anyone age 16 and older and no experience is necessary.

The Creative Arts Center is an extension of the Virginia Tech Reynolds Homestead and offers classes in pottery, weaving, painting, and more.

Anyone with a disability and desiring an accommodation should contact Lisa Martin by email (martinlm@vt.edu) or phone at 276-694-7181, extension 22, at least five business days prior to the event.

The Creative Arts Center is located at 334 Patrick Ave. in the same building as the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce.