Downtown Rocks smashes goal

If you’ve ever wanted to leave your mark for those who come after you — or your watch, or your necktie, or most anything else — now’s your chance.

Surry County is celebrating the 250th anniversary of its 1771 founding later this week, and one big part of the day’s events will be sealing a time capsule to be opened in a century.

Only problem is, county organizers haven’t yet gotten enough items to fill the capsule.

The birthday bash, dubbed Surry 250, is set for Saturday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. The day will be much like a festival, with food trucks selling concessions, lots of music from local and national acts, loads of free children’s activities, historical displays, along with Revolutionary War demonstrations, and other activities.

One part of the celebration sure to be of interest long after the day has concluded is the time capsule, or perhaps more accurately time vault.

“We decided this one is going to be above ground,” said Nathan Walls, assistant to the county manager, clerk to the board of commissioners, and unofficial point person for much of the county’s efforts toward the anniversary celebration.

Historically, communities and other groups have buried time capsules, only to be opened 25, 50 or 100 years later to find some — if not most — of the contents compromised by moisture build-up inside the capsule. While some of that can be avoided by modern airtight sealing technology, part of the problem develops inside the capsule because of higher moisture content under ground.

Thus, the county and other local groups involved with the history observance opted for an above-ground, granite vault.

“This is going to be a granite time capsule, for people to open in 100 years,” Walls said. All of the materials and work have been donated by NC Granite Corp., Johnson Granite Inc., and Wholesale Monument Co.

“I think the time capsule will be something that’s really special,” he said. “We’ll have children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren of people who will be attending our ceremony (on Aug. 21), who will be able to attend that ceremony in a hundred years who can see items their parents and grandparents put in there.”

The capsule is what he describes as a two-piece monument, that is four feet long, 28 inches wide, and 24 inches deep. The monument will have the county seal, the Surry 250 logo and some other lettering imprinted on it, along with the items to be placed inside.

Walls said plans are already in place for a number of items to be included. Among those are a Surry 250 coin the county had made for the event, drawings of the historic courthouse, pictures of the county commissioners, current paper money and coins, a special section being produced by The Mount Airy News commemorating the day, and a sign-in sheet for everyone who attends Saturday’s.

But, he said the county is looking for area folks and agencies to donate plenty of items to go in the monument.

Among the items organizers are specifically hoping for are a wrist watch, a neck tie, jewelry, as well as brochures and listings for local organizations such as popular area restaurants, an account of what folks like to do for leisure activities locally, info on the Blackmon Amphitheatre concert series, as well as information about Mount Airy, Elkin, Pilot Mountain, Dobson, and annual reports from both the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce and the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Walls said he hopes local residents may have some of these sorts of items, and perhaps other items, they can donate to be placed in the time capsule.

While the items going into the monument might capture a lot of interest, that is far from all that will be happening during Surry 250.

“Citizens will enjoy a car show, Surry County sonkers, numerous food trucks, children’s activities, displays by local historical organizations, Revolutionary War demonstrations and great music from headliners Presley Barker and Taylon Hope, as well as the Nunn Brothers, the Slate Mountain Ramblers and the Celtic Sessions band,” the county said in a statement announcing the celebration.

Walls added that while the food vendors will be selling their fare, most of the activities are free and designed for families to enjoy.

Barker is a 16-year-old local musician who competed on American Idol and has appeared at the Grand Ole Opry, MerleFest, Elkin Roots Music Festival, the Reeves Theater and the Galax, Virginia, Old Fiddlers Convention where he won the adult guitar competition when he was 10. He is recording an album in Nashville and has performed at many music venues in North Carolina and Virginia.

Hope is another successful 16-year-old working in Nashville, having shared the stage with Dolly Parton, Tracy Lawrence, Lee Greenwood, Lonestar, Shenandoah and Colin Raye. She moved to Nashville from West Jefferson to pursue her career in country music as a pre-teen and is a signed artist for Dolly Parton’s Dream More Resort, where she performs throughout the year. Hope has performed at the Grand Ole Opry, on historic WSM Radio, at CMA Music Fest, at MerleFest and at many music venues in North Carolina and Tennessee.

The Nunn Brothers and the Slate Mountain Ramblers have won numerous awards and performed in many festivals and events in North Carolina and Virginia. Both bands have a large following in the area.

Children can enjoy the Dobson Splash Pad, a monster mural, a playground, cornhole boards and Horne Creek Living Historical Farm old-timey games. Historical displays and demonstrations will be provided by Horne Creek, the Wake Forest University Anthropology Department, heritage craftsmen and the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, which will present a walk-through mobile museum that traces Surry County’s history from the Native Americans to today. Surry County historical videos will be played in the Historic Courthouse Board Room on the second floor.

Those who attend should bring a blanket or lawn chair to relax on the Historic Courthouse lawn, where concerts and social events were held for decades. Bands will be available for pictures, autographs and album and merchandise sales.

Atkins and Crutchfield streets will be blocked off for the event; parking will be available at Dobson Elementary School, Dobson First Baptist Church, the Surry County Judicial Center and Surry Community College, where guests can hop on a shuttle for a free ride to downtown.

For more information about Surry 250, log onto http://facebook.com/surry250 and www.surry250.com.

The Surry 250 event’s rain date is Saturday, August 28.