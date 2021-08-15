Easter achieves financial planner certification

August 15, 2021 John Peters II Business, News 0

Easter

Financial Advisor Kody Easter of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Mount Airy has been authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards to use the certification mark CFP.

Easter successfully completed the CFP board’s initial certification requirements, which include completion of financial planning coursework and passing a comprehensive examination. Individuals who hold CFP certification must agree to meet ongoing continuing education requirements and uphold the CFP Board’s Code of Ethics and Professional Responsibility and Financial Planning Practice Standards.

“This advanced training offers investment professionals the hands−on information needed to provide comprehensive financial services,” the company said in announcing Easter’s certification.

Study topics include the financial planning process, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits and estate planning. Edward Jones, its employees and financial advisors are not estate planners and cannot provide tax or legal advice, the firm said, advising individuals to consult an estate−planning attorney or qualified tax advisor regarding situations arising in those fields.

Easter has been a financial advisor with Edward Jones for six years. He has served individual investors in Mount Airy and the surrounding area for all six years. Easter’s office is located at 304 E. Independence Blvd, Suite 201, Mount Airy, across from Ollie’s and McDonald’s. Easter and Branch Office Administrator Rachel Love can be reached at 336-789−2079 or kody.easter@edwardjones.com. Easter’s website is https://www.edwardjones.com/financial−advisor/kody.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.6 trillion in assets under care. The company is a member of SIPC.