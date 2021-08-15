‘Vision’ goals finalized for city

The final results are in from months of study by four “Vision” committees in Mount Airy, whose collective priorities range from providing event space to more planning for downtown growth, economic-development efforts and much in between.

“The number one thing was some kind of event space also doubling as a farmers market,” Mayor Ron Niland said Thursday of the consensus reached during a “summit” meeting of the committees Tuesday night at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History.

A farmers market had been listed as a top objective in recent months by two of the citizen groups launched last December by Niland to move the city forward in key areas. These include economic development; community development/connectivity; downtown/small business development; and municipal partnerships with non-profit organizations, county government and schools.

The committees assembled Tuesday to narrow down lists of recommendations compiled since December, with about 35 members in attendance ranging in age from 28 to 55, who sat around tables on the museum’s third floor for joint discussions.

“There were citizens only at each table except for one, which was a city commissioner,” the mayor said of council members chairing the respective committees, whose makeup reflected an objective of his to engage younger residents in charting the city’s future. About 10 municipal staff members also attended.

“They were able to pick out sort of their top five,” Niland said of attempts by the various committees to boil down their lists to a handful of workable goals for city officials to pursue, after about two hours of discussion.

This led to the farmers market idea being expanded from an earlier intent to simply provide a permanent space for the market that now operates weekly in a parking lot beside the Mount Airy Post Office.

The event space presently envisioned would accommodate not only the market but be compatible for larger events such as conventions.

Niland said it likely would be planned in conjunction with some project at the Cube Building, a large structure on former Spencer’s industrial property downtown which is owned by the municipality. A business-oriented market center already is eyed for a portion of that structure by private developers also seeking to locate a boutique hotel in the Sparger Building nearby.

No price tag has been identified for the event space recommended through the Vision effort. But the mayor estimates it would cost anywhere from $500,000 to $1 million, possibly paid for with the help of grants.

“It would be hard for us to pull off with just our own funds.”

Downtown goals

The number two priority arising from the Vision summit is the development of a downtown master plan. Niland says there was a collective acknowledgement by committee members that the central business district is a big part of the city’s identity.

This includes evaluating parking needs and other amenities and providing more wayfinding signage. With a maze of one-way streets downtown and lack of signs now to guide people to key locations, the mayor said there is much confusion especially among tourists.

The third goal also relates to downtown Mount Airy, the establishment of a residential program to make better use of upstairs portions of buildings while also helping to meet local housing demands.

This would be accompanied by a matching grant program to assist property owners with the cost of sprinkler systems, fire breaks and other expenses related to upper-floor development in predominantly aging structures, based on committee discussions.

“Tree City” status sought

Number four on the Vision priority list involves seeking to have Mount Airy designated as a Tree City USA Community.

“Which was kind of interesting to me,” Niland said.

This would involve planting trees along entryways to town and other streets as a relatively inexpensive way to improve its appearance, according to material presented in May by one committee.

West Pine Street is considered a high priority for such aesthetic improvements.

This is coupled with an idea to expand existing parks and the city greenway system, although members of the respective committees highly value the natural resources and recreational opportunities already in place.

Economic development

The fifth priority summarized from the discussions is the formation of an Economic Development Committee specifically focused on Mount Airy, “which was sort of a surprise to me,” the mayor said.

It is now part of the Surry County Economic Development Partnership, of which Todd Tucker serves as president.

This would not involve taking over Tucker’s work on behalf of Mount Airy, but providing a more-concentrated economic approach for the city.

“Todd has to work for the entire county,” Niland explained.

Also along economic lines, the Vision committees collectively identified the need for an angel investor program to stimulate growth along with forming some type of business incubator in town.

Other goals from the summit didn’t make the top-five list and could be considered honorable mentions:

• Making Mount Airy more bicycle-friendly;

• The encouraging of more affordable housing by the city government other than downtown;

• New branding for Mount Airy which would extend beyond its “Mayberry” mystique associated with city native Andy Griffith — but “not throw away Mayberry,” the mayor stressed.

The next step

“I was really pleased with the recommendations,” Niland said of the core group of ideas resulting from months of study.

“Most of them are goals that can be accomplished,” he added, and quickly, such as appointing the Economic Development Committee.

The mayor wants to avoid a situation sometimes arising from such efforts in which ideas presented are allowed to “languish” and fade from the public eye.

Going forward, the next step is to have municipal staff members develop a short document of goals and possible projects along with a timetable for these, according to Niland.

“I hope to have that done within a month or so,” he said of preparing the document.

It then will be presented to the city commissioners in order to devise a framework “for what we can afford,” Niland mentioned.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.