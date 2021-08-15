Marriages

August 15, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Samuel Nathan Harris, 27, Tuscaloosa County to Paula Leigh Kiser, 28, of Tuscaloosa County.

– Maxi Lynn Brock Jr., 38, of Surry County to Danielle Nicole Vickers,28, of Surry County.

– Adam Douglas Meek, 35, of Wythe County, Virginia, to Kami Marie Quillen, 27, of Wythe County.

– Randall Wayne Atkins, 32, of Surry County to Gabrielle Theresa Barber, 31, of Surry County.

– Jonathan Rafael Torres, 29, of Surry County to Beatriz Adriana Garcia, 27, of Surry County.

– Steve Alan Forester Jr., 37, of Surry County to Annie Oakley Williams, 41, of Surry County.

– Bryson Alexander Davis Key, 24 , of Surry County to Mekayla Leanne Willard, 26, of Stokes County.

– Robert Leroy Karr II, 46, of Surry County to Savannah Lynn Blevins, 36, of Surry County.

– David Rigo Hernandez, 25, of Surry County to Cari Marie Wolf, 32, of Pulaski County, Virginia.

– Larry Wayne Dorsett, 53, of Surry County to Elizabeth Ann Collins, 54, of Surry County.

– Jacob Aaron Combs, 33, of Surry County to Elizabeth Marie Reynolds, 28, of Surry County.

– Francisco Garcia Duran, 56, of Surry County to Martha Elizalde Carillo, 64, of Surry County.