Bitter pill to swallow?

Suspect swallows meth, fights detective to avoid arrest

A Pilot Mountain man went to great lengths to escape arrest and drug-related charges, even allegedly swallowing a “large amount” of meth and fighting a Surry County Sheriff’s Office detective, according to Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt.

But it was all for naught, with the suspect finding himself jailed without bond on nine different charges stemming from the incident.

Jack Everette Crump Jr., 42, of 656 Hills Presbyterian Church Road, Pilot Mountain, was arrested earlier this month and charged with one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine; one count of maintaining a drug vehicle for the use or sell of a controlled substance; one count of possession of drug paraphernalia; one count of resisting a public officer; one count of an assault on a government official; one count of destroying criminal evidence; one count of driving while license revoked not impaired revocation; one count of driving left of center; and one count of littering.

According to the sheriff, his office’s Narcotics Street Crime Unit was conducting surveillance in the Mount Airy area on Aug. 3 when they conducted a vehicle stop on Caudle Drive near the intersection of Snow Hill Drive.

“Detectives noticed the driver throw a glass smoking device out the passenger window of the vehicle,” the sheriff said. During the stop the driver, who was later identified as Crump, started “striking and kicking the initial approaching detective.”

Officials on the scene also saw Crump swallow “a large amount of methamphetamine during the struggle,” the sheriff said.

After deputies were able to take Crump into custody, they contacted Surry County Emergency Services to go to the scene to evaluate and treat Crump because of the methamphetamine he allegedly swallowed. EMS took Crump to Northern Regional Hospital, for further evaluation and treatment.

The sheriff said the detective assaulted during the altercation received “minor scrapes and bruising.”

Once Crump was released from the hospital, he was jailed without bond, awaiting an Aug. 28 court date.