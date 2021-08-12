Deadline nears for council vacancy hopefuls

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Time is running out for Mount Airy residents who might be interested in filling a vacancy on the city council to make that official.

So far, three people have tossed their hats into the ring to be considered for the at-large commissioner post formerly held by Mayor Ron Niland.

They include:

• Teresa Lewis, a retired businesswoman who occupied that seat as an appointee from December 2009 to 2011, when she decided not to seek it in the municipal election that year in order to devote more time to family and business interests;

• Joe Zalescik, owner of a mobile business known as Station 1978 Firehouse Peanuts, who also serves as coordinator of the Mount Airy Farmers Market;

• Len Fawcett, who is semi-retired and presently works on a part-time basis with Maple Chase Golf and Country Club in Winston-Salem and Mount Airy Country Club.

Others also have the opportunity to seek the seat under an open-application process approved by the four present city commissioners on July 15 allowing citizens to nominate themselves.

However, they must do so by a deadline that ends this Sunday.

Those desiring to serve as the at-large representative are invited to submit a letter formally expressing their interest and a brief resume to the city clerk’s office in the Municipal Building before then. Materials sent by mail must be postmarked by the Aug. 15 date.

Applicants can include residents from all parts of the city due to the “at-large” nature of the open seat that Niland held before being appointed mayor by the commissioners on May 20. He previously served as both at-large commissioner and mayor pro tem in the wake of Mayor David Rowe’s resignation last October.

Letters of interest and resumes can be emailed to the clerk at nvbrame@mountairy.org and also mailed the conventional way by the deadline.

The address for that is: Attention Nicki Brame, 300 S. Main St./P.O. Box 70, Mount Airy, NC, 27030.

Application materials also may be dropped off in person at Brame’s office in the Municipal Building at 300 S. Main St.

Persons vying for the at-large post will be required to speak before the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners in a public setting during its meeting on Sept. 2 to highlight their qualifications and interest in filling the vacancy.

Niland was elected as a commissioner in 2019 for a four-year term that normally would have expired in 2023 if not for recent action by the N.C. General Assembly to move Mount Airy’s elections from odd-numbered to even-numbered years.

That legislation required one year to be added to the terms of city officials now serving.

Based on information presented last year by City Attorney Hugh Campbell, state law says a person who is appointed to a vacated seat serves until the next election, even if the original term would have extended beyond that election.

The person appointed as at-large commissioner to replace Niland can file to run during the next municipal election in 2022 for a two-year term expiring in 2024, which accounts for the extra year. The filing period for next year’s election will open this December.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.