Chamber golf tourney coming up

August 12, 2021 John Peters II Community, News, Sports 0

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce will host a Summer Golf Invitational Event on Thursday, August 26 at Cedarbrook Country Club in State Road. It is a captain’s choice format and it will start at noon.

Event sponsorships, foursomes and single player slots are still available. Lunch will be provided prior to the start and photos will be taken of the teams. Proceeds from this golf event will go to support the programs and services of the Greater Mount Airy Chamber.

Golf sponsors include Northern Regional Hospital, G&B Energy, Chatham Nursing and Rehabilitation and John L. Gravitte, DDS. Information on sponsorship or player slots is available by contacting Travis Frye at the chamber, 336-786-6116 ext. 204, or travis@mtairyncchamber.org.

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce is a private nonprofit business association with 580 members, chartered in 1959, serving the business community of Surry County, Mount Airy, Pilot Mountain, Dobson and Elkin. To learn more visit www.mtairyncchamber.org.