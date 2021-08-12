Police reports

• A financial card fraud case has occurred in Mount Airy in recent days, according to city police reports.

It involved an unknown suspect using the EBT (electronic benefits transfer) card of Diosdado Arenciba, an elderly resident of South Main Street in Dobson, to buy items at Walmart, resulting in an undisclosed loss of funds from his account. The incident was reported on Aug. 5.

• Harrell Oil Co. on Forrest Drive was the scene of a theft and property damage on Aug. 2.

Metal gas station sign poles valued at $1,500, listed as scrap, were stolen during the incident that also involved the suspect party driving through a corn crop at the site and causing $500 in damage.

In addition to Harrell Oil, Johnson Farms Operations of Dobson is listed as a victim of the crime.

• Police were told on Aug. 4 that a Diamondback bicycle valued at $150 had been stolen from the residence of owner Angela Joy Johnson of Martin Manor Apartments on Cherry Street, where the bike was left unsecured in a hallway.