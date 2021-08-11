Police reports

August 10, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0

• An attempt was made Monday to buy gas at a local convenience store using a counterfeit $100 bill, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The incident occurred about 4:45 p.m. at Circle K on West Pine Street, with the bogus currency presented by an unknown individual. The case is undergoing further investigation.

• An Apple tablet computer valued at $300 was stolen Sunday at Tlaquepaque Mexican Grill on Rockford Street, where the device had been left on a bench by its owner, Gonzolo Osoro, of Churchill Lane.

• Victor Shaun Hawks, 35, listed as homeless, was jailed under a $50,000 secured bond Friday, when he was arrested as a fugitive from justice after being encountered by police at a location on Newsome Street during a trespassing call.

After further investigation, Hawks was taken into custody on an out-of-state warrant from Patrick County, Virginia, with the nature of that warrant not specified. He is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Aug. 23.

• Dollar General on North Renfro Street was the scene of a larceny last Thursday night, when Duracell batteries, a car decal and pasta noodles were taken from the store.

• A vehicle was discovered stolen on July 28 after the 2003 Ford Taurus had been left in a parking lot on Rawley Avenue with the keys inside. The owner of the car, valued at $1,000, was identified as Kimberly Ann Hunter, a resident of Rawley Avenue.

Along with the vehicle, described as gold in color and bearing license tag number RBB5085, the loss included a wallet, an undisclosed sum of money, a driver’s license, a Carter Bank and Trust debit card and a Social Security card.